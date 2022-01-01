|
Antenata 2018
(Tuscany)
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, iris, blueberry, tobacco, chocolate, cigar box, licorice, leather, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
16 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|August 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2011
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2012
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2014
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2017
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2022
| --