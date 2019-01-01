|
La Stipula Brut Rosé Metodo Classico 2014
(Basilicata)
Aglianico
| Sparkling Wine
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and tangerine followed by aromas of bread crust, cyclamen, apple, plum, pink grapefruit, hazelnut, yeast and hints of vanilla.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and tangerine.
Short fermentation in barrique, refermented in bottle for 48 months.
Alcohol: 13%
Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Fish soups
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| November 2007
| --
|2006
| March 2010
| --
|2008
| January 2011
| --
|2009
| November 2012
| --
|2011
| April 2017
| --
|2012
| November 2017
| --
|2013
| November 2017
| --
|2014
| November 2019
| --