Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
Follow DiWineTaste on DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

La Stipula Brut Rosé Metodo Classico 2014, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

La Stipula Brut Rosé Metodo Classico 2014

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Aglianico
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

(Basilicata)
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and tangerine followed by aromas of bread crust, cyclamen, apple, plum, pink grapefruit, hazelnut, yeast and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and tangerine.

Short fermentation in barrique, refermented in bottle for 48 months.

Alcohol: 13%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Fish soups

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

November 2019


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2004        November 2007       --    
2006        March 2010       --    
2008        January 2011       --    
2009        November 2012       --    
2011        April 2017       --    
2012        November 2017       --    
2013        November 2017       --    
2014        November 2019       --    

Other Cantine del Notaio's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What should restaurants improve in wine service?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in November?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Do you decant an aged wine before serving?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2019 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.