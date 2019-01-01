Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and tangerine followed by aromas of bread crust, cyclamen, apple, plum, pink grapefruit, hazelnut, yeast and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and tangerine.

Short fermentation in barrique, refermented in bottle for 48 months.


