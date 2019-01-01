|
La Scrittura 2018
(Basilicata)
|
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, blueberry, plum and ripe apple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|November 2019