Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency. Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, blueberry, plum and ripe apple. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, blueberry, plum and ripe apple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

