Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and tangerine followed by aromas of cyclamen, apple, plum and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and tangerine.

Aged in steel tanks.


