|
La Scrittura 2022
(Basilicata)
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and tangerine followed by aromas of cyclamen, apple, plum and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and tangerine.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Vegetable appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|January 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧
| November 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧
| January 2021
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧
| January 2024
| --