Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, broom and pineapple followed by aromas of pear, nettle, apple, lychee, hawthorn, broom, elder flower and tomato leaf.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pineapple.

6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.


