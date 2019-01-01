|
Gemella 2018
(Tuscany)
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, broom and pineapple followed by aromas of pear, nettle, apple, lychee, hawthorn, broom, elder flower and tomato leaf.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pineapple.
6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| May 2009
|
|2009
|
| November 2010
| --
|2010
|
| May 2011
|
|2011
|
| December 2012
| --
|2012
|
| July 2014
| --
|2013
|
| August 2014
| --
|2014
|
| October 2015
| --
|2016
|
| May 2017
| --
|2017
|
| November 2018
| --
|2018
|
| November 2019
| --