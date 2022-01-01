|
Gemella 2020
(Basilicata)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, pineapple, pear, apple, green bell pepper, nettle, tomato leaf and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pineapple.
6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|August 2022