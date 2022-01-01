Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, pineapple, pear, apple, green bell pepper, nettle, tomato leaf and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pineapple.

6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.


