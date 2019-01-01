Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, orange, hazelnut, pear, butter, honey and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, orange, hazelnut, pear, butter, honey and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and banana. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and banana.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle. 12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

