Bidis 2016
(Sicily)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, orange, hazelnut, pear, butter, honey and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and banana.
12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Roasted fish, Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
|
| Issue 45, October 2006
| --
|2013
|
| September 2015
| --
|2014
|
| October 2018
| --
|2016
|
| November 2019
| --