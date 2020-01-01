|
Alto Adige Pinot Bianco Berg 2018
(Alto Adige)
|
Pinot Bianco
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of citrus fruits, apple and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, plum, broom, pineapple, peach, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple.
10 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|September 2020