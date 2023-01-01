|
Alto Adige Pinot Bianco Berg 2020
(Alto Adige)
|
Pinot Bianco
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and lemon followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, passion fruit, pineapple, pear, plum, praline, mint, vanilla and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and passion fruit.
Fermented and aged for 10 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|December 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2020
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2022
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2023
| --