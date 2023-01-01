Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and lemon followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, passion fruit, pineapple, pear, plum, praline, mint, vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and passion fruit.

Fermented and aged for 10 months in cask.


