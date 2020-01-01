|
Alto Adige Sauvignon Lafoa 2018
(Alto Adige)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, grapefruit and apple followed by aromas of elder flower, tomato leaf, banana, lychee, pear, peach, yellow rose, sage, plum and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, grapefruit and banana.
Part of the wine ferments in barrique. Aged for 8 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Mushroom soups, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|September 2020