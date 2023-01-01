|
Alto Adige Sauvignon Lafoa 2021
(Alto Adige)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of hawthorn, nettle, pineapple, pear, passion fruit, grapefruit, lychee, green bell pepper, tomato leaf, box flower, ginger, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and passion fruit.
Part of the wine ferments in barrique. Aged for 8 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Mushroom soups, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|December 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2023
| --