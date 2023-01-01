Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of hawthorn, nettle, pineapple, pear, passion fruit, grapefruit, lychee, green bell pepper, tomato leaf, box flower, ginger, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and passion fruit.

Part of the wine ferments in barrique. Aged for 8 months.


