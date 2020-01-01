Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, yellow rose and pineapple followed by aromas of lychee, peach, apple, pear, acacia, medlar, mango, honey, sage and hop.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, lychee and pineapple.

12 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.


