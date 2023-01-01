Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, peach and white rose followed by aromas of jasmine, apple, pineapple, pear, medlar, lychee, mango, grapefruit, plum, sage, ginger, hop and honey.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and medlar.

12 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.


