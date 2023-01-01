|
Alto Adige Gewürztraminer Lafoa 2021
(Alto Adige)
|
Gewürztraminer
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, peach and white rose followed by aromas of jasmine, apple, pineapple, pear, medlar, lychee, mango, grapefruit, plum, sage, ginger, hop and honey.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and medlar.
12 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Broiled fish, Broiled crustaceans, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|December 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2023
| --