Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, dried rose, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, menthol and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

12 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.


