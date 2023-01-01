|
Alto Adige Pinot Nero Riserva St. Daniel 2020
(Alto Adige)
Pinot Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and dried rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, raspberry, plum, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
12 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|December 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2023
| --