Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and dried rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, raspberry, plum, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and dried rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, raspberry, plum, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

12 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle. 12 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.

