Alto Adige Chardonnay Lafoa 2018, Produttori Colterenzio (Italy)

Alto Adige Chardonnay Lafoa 2018

Produttori Colterenzio (Italy)

(Alto Adige)
Chardonnay
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Alto Adige)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, apple and acacia followed by aromas of grapefruit, mango, plum, citron, pear, melon, praline, butter and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and mango.

10 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Stuffed pasta with fish, Broiled fish, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

September 2020


