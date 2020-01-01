Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, apple and acacia followed by aromas of grapefruit, mango, plum, citron, pear, melon, praline, butter and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and mango.

10 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.


