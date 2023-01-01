Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and acacia followed by aromas of citron, peach, pear, melon, grapefruit, pineapple, mango, plum, butter, praline, honey and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, banana and citron.

Fermented in barrique. 10 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.


