|
Alto Adige Chardonnay Lafoa 2021
(Alto Adige)
|
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and acacia followed by aromas of citron, peach, pear, melon, grapefruit, pineapple, mango, plum, butter, praline, honey and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, banana and citron.
Fermented in barrique. 10 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with fish, Broiled fish, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|December 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2023
| --