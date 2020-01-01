Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of rose, apple, strawberry, cyclamen and blueberry. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of rose, apple, strawberry, cyclamen and blueberry.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and apple. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and apple.

12 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle. 12 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

