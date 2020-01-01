Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
Aglianico del Taburno Rosato 2019, Fontanavecchia (Italy)

Aglianico del Taburno Rosato 2019

Fontanavecchia (Italy)

Aglianico del Taburno (Campania)
Aglianico
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Aglianico del Taburno (Campania)
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of rose, apple, strawberry, cyclamen and blueberry.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and apple.

12 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta with meat, Fish soups, Mushroom soups, Roasted fish

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

December 2020


