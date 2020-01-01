|
Aglianico del Taburno Rosato 2019
Aglianico del Taburno (Campania)
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of rose, apple, strawberry, cyclamen and blueberry.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and apple.
12 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with meat, Fish soups, Mushroom soups, Roasted fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|December 2020
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
|
| April 2016
| --
|2019
|
| December 2020
| --