Aglianico del Taburno Rosato 2021
Aglianico del Taburno (Campania)
Aglianico
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, blueberry, peach and apple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.
4 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with fish, Fish soups, Mushroom soups, Stewed fish with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|December 2022
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧
| April 2016
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2022
| --