Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and rose followed by aromas of violet, strawberry, raspberry, pomegranate, plum, blueberry and cyclamen.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and raspberry.

Produced with carbonic maceration.


