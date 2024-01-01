|
Lacrima di Morro d'Alba Sensazioni di Frutto 2022
Lacrima di Morro d'Alba (Marches)
Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and rose followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, strawberry, plum, pomegranate and blueberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and raspberry.
Produced with carbonic maceration.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|March 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 41, May 2006
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| March 2021
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| March 2024
| --