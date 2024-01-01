Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and rose followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, strawberry, plum, pomegranate and blueberry. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and rose followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, strawberry, plum, pomegranate and blueberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and raspberry.

Produced with carbonic maceration. Produced with carbonic maceration.

