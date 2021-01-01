|
Montefalco Sagrantino 2013
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, juniper, tamarind, pink pepper, leather, laurel, graphite, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
36 months in cask, 18 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
|
| Issue 31, June 2005
| --
|2001
|
| Issue 47, December 2006
| --
|2003
|
| October 2008
| --
|2004
|
| October 2008
|
|2005
|
| March 2010
| --
|2006
|
| March 2011
| --
|2007
|
| March 2013
| --
|2008
|
| July 2014
| --
|2013
|
| March 2021
| --