Pale amber yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, quince jam and peach jam followed by aromas of dried apricot, candied fruits, honey, dried fig, date, almond and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, quince jam and dried apricot.

A small part ferments in cask. 12 months in steel tanks.


