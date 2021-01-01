|
Recioto di Soave Motto Piane 2016
Recioto di Soave (Veneto)
Garganega
| Sweet Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Pale amber yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, quince jam and peach jam followed by aromas of dried apricot, candied fruits, honey, dried fig, date, almond and vanilla.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, quince jam and dried apricot.
A small part ferments in cask. 12 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Dried fruit tarts, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|March 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2008
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2009
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2010
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2011
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2012
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2014
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2018
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2021
| --