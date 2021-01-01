Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of rose, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of strawberry, plum, violet, blueberry, carob, face powder, black pepper, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of rose, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of strawberry, plum, violet, blueberry, carob, face powder, black pepper, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of rose jam, blackberry and black cherry. Persistent finish with flavors of rose jam, blackberry and black cherry.

12 months in cask and barrique, 3 months in bottle. 12 months in cask and barrique, 3 months in bottle.

