|
Aglianico del Vulture Terre di Orazio 2018
Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
|
Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, raspberry, tobacco, carob, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
15 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
| ✧✧✧✭
| Issue 7, April 2003
| --
|2003
| ✧✧✧✭
| Issue 41, May 2006
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| September 2021
| --