Aglianico del Vulture Terre di Orazio 2020
Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, carob, tobacco, chocolate, mace and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
18 months in cask.
Alcohol: 14%
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|April 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
| ✧✧✧✭
| Issue 7, April 2003
| --
|2003
| ✧✧✧✭
| Issue 41, May 2006
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| September 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| April 2023
| --