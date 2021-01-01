|
Azobè 2016
(Veneto)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, tobacco, hay, cocoa, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
12 months in cask.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat, Cheese
Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
September 2021

