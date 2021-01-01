|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Cogito A. 2020
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, bergamot, peach, pineapple, anise and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
8 months in cement tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|November 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2021
| --