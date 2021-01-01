|
Sicilia Rosato Rosachiara 2020
(Sicily)
|
Frappato (50%), Nero d'Avola (50%)
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of strawberry, blackberry, apple, peach and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Stewed fish, Roasted white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|December 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2019
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2021
| --