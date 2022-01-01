|
Mandrarossa Santannella 2020
(Sicily)
|
Fiano (70%), Chenin Blanc (30%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, medlar and hazelnut followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, pineapple, pear, peach, plum, almond, mineral and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, medlar and hazelnut.
Fiano ages 4 months in barrique, Chenin Blanc ages 6 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Stewed fish, Stewed white meat, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|March 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2022
| --