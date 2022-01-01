Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, medlar and hazelnut followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, pineapple, pear, peach, plum, almond, mineral and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, medlar and hazelnut followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, pineapple, pear, peach, plum, almond, mineral and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, medlar and hazelnut. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, medlar and hazelnut.

Fiano ages 4 months in barrique, Chenin Blanc ages 6 months in steel tanks. Fiano ages 4 months in barrique, Chenin Blanc ages 6 months in steel tanks.

