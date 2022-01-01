|
Etna Bianco Mandrarossa Sentiero delle Gerle 2020
Etna (Sicily)
|
Carricante
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and orange blossom followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, mango, citron, pear, peach and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.
15 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|March 2022