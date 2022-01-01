Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and dried rose followed by aromas of strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, licorice, leather, black pepper, graphite, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and dried rose followed by aromas of strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, licorice, leather, black pepper, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and strawberry.

9 months in cask, 12 months in bottle. 9 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

