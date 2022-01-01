|
Morellino di Scansano 2019
Morellino di Scansano (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (90%), Merlot, Syrah (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of cyclamen, geranium, raspberry, blueberry, black currant and blackberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Stuffed pasta, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| ✧✧✧✭
| Issue 36, December 2005
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧
| September 2008
| ✧✧✧
|2008
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2010
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2011
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2012
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2013
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2013
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2015
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2017
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2021
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| May 2022
| --