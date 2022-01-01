|
Terra di Monteverro 2017
(Tuscany)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon (40%), Cabernet Franc (35%), Merlot (20%), Petit Verdot (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of iris, plum, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, face powder, licorice, leather, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
20 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2016
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2017
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2021
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2022
| --