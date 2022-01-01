Pale cherry pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent. Pale cherry pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, peach and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

3 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.


