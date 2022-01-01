|
Gemella Rosato 2021
(Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (80%), Syrah (20%)
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Pale cherry pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, peach and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
3 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fish soups, Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|July 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧
| November 2019
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2022
| --