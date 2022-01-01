Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, apple and citron followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, broom, peach, plum, pineapple, medlar, linden, hazelnut and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, apple and citron followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, broom, peach, plum, pineapple, medlar, linden, hazelnut and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and citron. Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and citron.

5 months in steel tanks. 5 months in steel tanks.

