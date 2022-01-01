Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage. Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, cyclamen, strawberry, raspberry, pomegranate and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, properly tannic, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing hint of sweetness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and blueberry.

Produced with the Martinotti method.


