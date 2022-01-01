|
Orazio 2017
(Campania)
|
Aglianico (60%), Cabernet Sauvignon (40%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, plum, blueberry, tobacco, cocoa, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and black currant.
36 months in steel tanks, 12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2016
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2020
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2022
| --