Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits, peach, plum and hazelnut. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits, peach, plum and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and pineapple.

4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle. 4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.

