|
Falanghina del Sannio Taburno 2021
Falanghina del Sannio (Campania)
|
Falanghina
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits, peach, plum and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and pineapple.
4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fried fish, Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|December 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2016
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2022
| --