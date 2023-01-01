|
Conero Riserva Vigneti del Parco 2016
Conero (Marches)
Montepulciano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blueberry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, black cherry, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, leather, laurel, licorice, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blueberry and blackberry.
18 months in cask and barrique, at least 1 year in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|February 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2019
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2023
| --