Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and dried apricot followed by aromas of quince jam, peach jam, citrus fruit peel, date, honey, candied fruits, lychee, saffron, almond, vanilla and nail polish. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and dried apricot followed by aromas of quince jam, peach jam, citrus fruit peel, date, honey, candied fruits, lychee, saffron, almond, vanilla and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and dried apricot. Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and dried apricot.

12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle. 12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.

