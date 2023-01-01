|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Passito Tordiruta 2017
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
| Sweet Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and dried apricot followed by aromas of quince jam, peach jam, citrus fruit peel, date, honey, candied fruits, lychee, saffron, almond, vanilla and nail polish.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and dried apricot.
12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Jam and dried fruit tarts, Confectionery, Hard and piquant cheese
|Suggested glass
15 °C
(59 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|February 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| Issue 11, September 2003
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2023
| --