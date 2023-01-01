|
Valle d'Aosta Pinot Nero 2021
(Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Pinot Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of geranium, cyclamen, plum and blueberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
6 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with mushrooms, Cold cuts, Sauteed meat, Broiled fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|March 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
| ✧✧✧
| October 2011
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2023
| --