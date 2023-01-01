Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blueberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blackberry, tobacco, carob, cocoa, mace, rosemary, licorice, leather, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blueberry and black cherry.

16 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.


