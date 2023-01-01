|
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva Spelt 2019
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
|
Montepulciano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blueberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blackberry, tobacco, carob, cocoa, mace, rosemary, licorice, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blueberry and black cherry.
16 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2019
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2020
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2021
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2023
| --