Pecorino 2021
(Abruzzo)
Pecorino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits, peach, pineapple, hazelnut and honey.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
2 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Appetizers with vegetables and crustaceans, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Eggs
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|March 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| March 2023
| --