Erbaluce di Caluso La Rustia 2021
Orsolani (Italy)
Erbaluce di Caluso (Piedmont)
Erbaluce
| White Wine
Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, pink grapefruit, peach, medlar, pineapple, linden and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Crustacean and fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products, Eggs
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)
March 2023
Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| Issue 22, September 2004
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2023
| --