  Erbaluce di Caluso La Rustia 2021, Orsolani (Italy)

Erbaluce di Caluso La Rustia 2021

Orsolani (Italy)

Erbaluce di Caluso (Piedmont)
Erbaluce
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Erbaluce di Caluso (Piedmont)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, pink grapefruit, peach, medlar, pineapple, linden and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Crustacean and fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products, Eggs

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

March 2023


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2003   ✧✧✧✧     Issue 22, September 2004       --    
2021   ✧✧✧✧     March 2023       --    

Other Orsolani's wines 


Download DiWineTaste
