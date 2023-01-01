|
Valle d'Aosta Syrah Côteau la Tour 2019
(Vallée d'Aoste)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, green pepper, thyme and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.
12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|March 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2011
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2015
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2020
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2023
| --