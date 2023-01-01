Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Erbaluce di Caluso Vintage 2017, Orsolani (Italy)

Erbaluce di Caluso Vintage 2017

Orsolani (Italy)

Erbaluce di Caluso (Piedmont)
Erbaluce
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Erbaluce di Caluso (Piedmont)
Golden yellow color and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, quince and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear jam, linde, thyme, honey, hazelnut, almond, resin and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, quince and grapefruit.

Fermented in cask. 18 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Legume soups, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

March 2023


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Orsolani's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in March?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Would You Buy Canned Wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Would you buy or drink alcohol-free or dealcoholized wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2023 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.