Golden yellow color and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, quince and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear jam, linde, thyme, honey, hazelnut, almond, resin and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, quince and grapefruit.

Fermented in cask. 18 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.


