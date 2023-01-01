|
Erbaluce di Caluso Vintage 2017
Orsolani (Italy)
Erbaluce di Caluso (Piedmont)
Erbaluce
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Golden yellow color and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, quince and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear jam, linde, thyme, honey, hazelnut, almond, resin and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, quince and grapefruit.
Fermented in cask. 18 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Legume soups, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|March 2023