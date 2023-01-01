Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, peach and lychee followed by aromas of yellow rose, lavender, apricot, banana, apple, pear, candied fruits, crème patissière, honey, candied fruits and sage.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and lychee.

6 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.


