Valle d'Aosta Rosé 2021
(Vallée d'Aoste)
Petit Rouge
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Pale cherry pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, tangerine, blueberry, plum and melon.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
2 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12%
Crustacean and fish appetizers, Risotto with fish, Pasta with crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|March 2023
