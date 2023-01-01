Pale cherry pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent. Pale cherry pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, tangerine, blueberry, plum and melon. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, tangerine, blueberry, plum and melon.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

2 months in steel tanks. 2 months in steel tanks.

