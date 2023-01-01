|
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva Binomio 2018
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Montepulciano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of dried violet, peony, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, leather, mace, pink pepper, graphite, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.
15 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|March 2023
|Other Vintages
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2019
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2020
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2021
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2023
| --